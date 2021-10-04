Ergoteles LLC Invests $537,000 in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $77.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

