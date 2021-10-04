Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sonos by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sonos in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $32.26 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock worth $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SONO. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

