Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 177,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,440,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,403,000 after purchasing an additional 416,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

