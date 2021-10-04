Ergoteles LLC Takes $520,000 Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 123,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, insider James V. Cassella sold 8,086 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $26,522.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.47. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.88. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

