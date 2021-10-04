Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Short Interest Down 44.8% in September

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esm Acquisition stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esm Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68. Esm Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

