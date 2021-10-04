Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 895,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 152.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $46.92. 714,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,288. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

