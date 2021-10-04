Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
In other news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $46.92. 714,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,288. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
