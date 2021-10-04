EtherGem 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,360.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $249,707.00 and $1,360.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.20 or 0.08914701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00303400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002657 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00113245 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

