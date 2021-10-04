EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 31.5% Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. EUNO has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $4,892.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.50 or 0.00643041 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000097 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,332,848,722 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

