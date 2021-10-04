Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Down 46.9% in September

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

EURMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Europcar Mobility Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux upgraded Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:EURMF remained flat at $$0.55 during trading hours on Monday. 57,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,658. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Europcar Mobility Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

