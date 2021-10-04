eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading 3% Higher

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 703,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,129,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.01 ($0.04).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of £8.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82.

In related news, insider Thomas Enraght-Moony purchased 400,000 shares of eve Sleep stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

