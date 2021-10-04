Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $152.73 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.90.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,780 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

