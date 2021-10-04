Everest Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Everest has a market capitalization of $36.31 million and approximately $274,048.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everest has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00063580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00099187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00140781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.34 or 0.99839580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.46 or 0.06865264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

