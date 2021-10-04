Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $111,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

