Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $61.96. 1,124,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,317,020. The firm has a market cap of $262.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

