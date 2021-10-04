Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.18. 912,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 161,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 74,919 shares of company stock worth $299,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.