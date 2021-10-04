Faceter Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.33 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $1,533.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.89 or 0.08569328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00277137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00113467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

