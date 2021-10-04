FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $418.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FactSet continues to benefit from high client retention, solid revenue growth and a competitive pricing strategy. The company looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and robust global network. Acquisitions have helped FactSet broaden its product suite, thereby delivering innovative products and evolve as a global financial database company. Consistent efforts in share buybacks and dividend payments boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of FactSet have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year. On the flip side, pricing pressure remains a major concern for FactSet. Acquisitions-related integration risks and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations act as major headwinds.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on FDS. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $376.80.

Shares of FDS opened at $394.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $400.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

