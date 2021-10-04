Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,158. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farfetch by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Farfetch by 3.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,225,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 427,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

