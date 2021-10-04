Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fast Track Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTRK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 31st total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,075,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FTRK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,971. Fast Track Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19.

About Fast Track Solutions

Fast Track Solutions, Inc operates as a blank check company. It is formed to pursue a business combination to seek the acquisition of or merger with, an existing company. The company is headquartered in Cranston, RI.

