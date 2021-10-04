Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Up 77.1% in September

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GSM remained flat at $$9.26 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 125,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,326. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.01. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $79,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

