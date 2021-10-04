Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,321. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.