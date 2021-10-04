Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 653,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,216,798. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.93 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.