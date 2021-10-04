Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.67. 41,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,342. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.