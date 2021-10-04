Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

ITW traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.96. 35,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,705. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.68.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

