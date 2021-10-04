Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.95. The company had a trading volume of 148,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

