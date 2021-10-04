Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,615 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.91. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

