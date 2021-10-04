Financial Review: SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN)

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) and AngioSoma (OTCMKTS:SOAN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SCYNEXIS and AngioSoma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCYNEXIS 0 0 6 0 3.00 AngioSoma 0 0 0 0 N/A

SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 410.64%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than AngioSoma.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SCYNEXIS and AngioSoma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 1,000.31 -$55.19 million ($4.71) -1.10 AngioSoma N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

AngioSoma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCYNEXIS.

Profitability

This table compares SCYNEXIS and AngioSoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCYNEXIS N/A -79.97% -20.09% AngioSoma N/A N/A -1,245.34%

Risk & Volatility

SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioSoma has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AngioSoma shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SCYNEXIS beats AngioSoma on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc., a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.