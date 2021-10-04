First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.44.

FA stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. On average, analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,687,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,842,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

