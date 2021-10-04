Shares of First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,472.60 ($19.24) and last traded at GBX 1,472.60 ($19.24). 317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,485.40 ($19.41).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,518.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,476.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1,338.73.

About First Trust Global Funds Plc – First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF (LON:FBT)

Forbidden Technologies plc develops and owns cloud-based video technology in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It offers Forscene, a cloud based video post-production and publishing platform with various applications, such as editing, adding closed caption, graphics, metadata fast, remote viewing, collaboration, and publishing content.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Funds Plc - First Trust Nyse Arca Biotechnology Index Ucits ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.