First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 93.6% from the August 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 383,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,171. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $24.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 200.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

