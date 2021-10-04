First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 89.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4,440.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXR opened at $31.20 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

