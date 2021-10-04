FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.80.

FSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV opened at $182.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FirstService has a 1 year low of $126.13 and a 1 year high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 3.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in FirstService by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 106,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FirstService by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its position in FirstService by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 128,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FirstService by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in FirstService by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 36,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.