Flamingo (FLM) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001021 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $75.62 million and $29.92 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00099414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00140684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,263.95 or 0.99792384 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.44 or 0.06835487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.