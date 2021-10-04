Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

