Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLUIF shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC downgraded Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

FLUIF remained flat at $$42.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

