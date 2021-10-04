Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $16.75 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

