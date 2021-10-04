Flux Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Flux has a market capitalization of $76.23 million and approximately $801,026.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000827 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00238365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00121352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00153062 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002149 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002823 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 187,169,503 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.