Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

FVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.47.

TSE FVI opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.19. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

