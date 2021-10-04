Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,135.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $89.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.18 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

