Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21.6% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $566.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $604.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.57. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $328.56 and a 12-month high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

