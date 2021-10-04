Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.7% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 267.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 135.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,046.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 154,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,006,000 after buying an additional 140,779 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.63 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $92.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $245.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.