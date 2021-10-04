FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FSII traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.03. 65,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98. FS Development Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $9,960,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.