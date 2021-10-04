FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Short Interest Up 65.9% in September

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FTAAU stock remained flat at $$10.15 on Monday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $20,100,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,994,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,000,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,557,000.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

