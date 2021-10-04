FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $56,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 30.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,904,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 525,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 110,835 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $135.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

