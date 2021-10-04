Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $11.22. 18,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Several research firms have commented on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

