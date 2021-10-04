FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pure Gold Mining Inc. Boosted by Analyst (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pure Gold Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PGM. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.16.

Shares of PGM opened at C$0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Pure Gold Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$378.95 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

