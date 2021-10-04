Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,891,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GAXY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,378,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,639,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Galaxy Next Generation has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Galaxy Next Generation

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in manufacturer and distributor of interactive learning technologies and enhanced audio solutions. The company was founded by Steven Whitten in 1991 and is headquartered in Toccoa, GA.

