GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

GME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th.

GameStop stock opened at $176.91 on Monday. GameStop has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of -184.28 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GameStop by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

