General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 139.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,859,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,337 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE:GM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,365,688. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

