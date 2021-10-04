Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to post sales of $259.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.80 million to $277.04 million. Gentherm reported sales of $259.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after buying an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,597,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.43. The stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,688. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $41.40 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

